Users online love a good twerk video. Over the years, several musicians including Uproxx cover stars Latto and Coi Leray as well Rihanna, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion have showed off their sensual moves in flirty videos. But it is a new clip of Reneé Rapp her rear in a circle that has fans going wild.

Yesterday (October 12), the “Snow Angel” singer let it all wiggle out. During Reneé Rapp’s Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024 set, she decided to twerk for the crowd during an instrumental break. After a clip (viewable here) of Reneé twerking was posted online by a festivalgoer, users expressed their pleasantly surprised shock.

“I thank u for ur service,” wrote one user.

“Holy sh*t,” wrote another.

“Oh Megan [Thee Stallion] taught her how to THROW that thang,” joked another referring to Reneé’s collaboration with the rapper for Mean Girls musical movie.

“SHE KILLED ME WITH THIS ONE! LIKE THE SKIRT TOO?! CMONNNN 😭,” chimed another.

“I’M LOSING MY MIND,” exclaimed another.

Usually, viral twerk videos prompt a challenge. But fans are banking on any of the other pop stars currently on tour like Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan to set up to the plate.