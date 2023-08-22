Sexyy Red’s profile has increased significantly over the past year, and that means she’s been receiving all different kinds of attention. That includes from a fan who apparently wants to contract a sexually transmitted disease from the rapper. They got Red’s attention, as she actually responded to the STD request.

An Instagram user shared a photo of themselves sitting on the ground outside of a hospital’s ambulance bay. Written on the ground in dollar bills in front of him was, “I want the STD.” He tagged the rapper in the caption, writing, “@sexyyred … I Dont Kare.” Red responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “It’s gone now mf I den took my meds.”

It’s gone now mf I den took my meds pic.twitter.com/MM0pW6ygmt — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 21, 2023

This comes after a June appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, during which Red revealed she’s been diagnosed with chlamydia twice (as HipHopDX notes). Red said, “They act like this sh*t not going on in the world. I had chlamydia before twice. This is what happened: Me and my n**** was together, and we broke up ’cause he was cheating on me. Then I went and did me, and he did him. And then we missed each other, came back together. We both was like, ‘What the f*ck is that smell?’ And we want to the doctor together and yup… we still don’t know who did it.”