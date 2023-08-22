sexyy red
Getty Image
Music

A Sexyy Red Fan Wants To Get An STD From The Rapper And She Actually Responded To His Request

Sexyy Red’s profile has increased significantly over the past year, and that means she’s been receiving all different kinds of attention. That includes from a fan who apparently wants to contract a sexually transmitted disease from the rapper. They got Red’s attention, as she actually responded to the STD request.

An Instagram user shared a photo of themselves sitting on the ground outside of a hospital’s ambulance bay. Written on the ground in dollar bills in front of him was, “I want the STD.” He tagged the rapper in the caption, writing, “@sexyyred … I Dont Kare.” Red responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “It’s gone now mf I den took my meds.”

This comes after a June appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, during which Red revealed she’s been diagnosed with chlamydia twice (as HipHopDX notes). Red said, “They act like this sh*t not going on in the world. I had chlamydia before twice. This is what happened: Me and my n**** was together, and we broke up ’cause he was cheating on me. Then I went and did me, and he did him. And then we missed each other, came back together. We both was like, ‘What the f*ck is that smell?’ And we want to the doctor together and yup… we still don’t know who did it.”

