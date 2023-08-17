Sexyy Red And Sukihana Bring Some ‘Hood Rats’ To The Country Club In Their Wild New Video

Sexyy Red‘s 2023 takeover continues as she recruits a fellow unapologetic Southern belle in Sukihana for her “Hood Rats” video. Donning their “sophistiratchet” best, the two rappers turn a country club upside down, twerking through a tea party, hunting for sugar daddies on the links, and sipping champagne on the green. By the time they’re through, the stodgy locals have adopted their ways, trading in Earl Grey for Olde English and tea cakes for fried chicken sandwiches.

After exploding into fame with her viral single “Pound Town,” Sexyy Red has become one of the hottest commodities in hip-hop today. She dropped her second mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, which was led by the remix of “Pound Town,” “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj and “SkeeYee.” She also teamed up with some of her peers a pair of posse cuts letting her expand her oeuvre, “Sheisty” with Finesse2Tymes and Kali, and the remix of “One Margarita” with That Chick Angel, FendiDa Rappa, and Flo Milli.

Meanwhile, Sukihana continues to be an underground icon, with AR The Mermaid dedicating a song to her on her debut EP, Watt We Doingg, and a growing fanbase among both her peers and mainstream listeners.

Watch the video for “Hood rats” above.