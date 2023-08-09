Sexyy Red has had a great year as one of rap’s newest breakout stars. Her hit single “Pound Town” has received much viral success, leading Nicki Minaj to hop on a remix called “Pound Town 2.” Now, in her latest video, “I’m The Sh*t,” Red is looking back on her epic summer, reflecting on her year as one of the most exciting newcomers.

The video for “I’m The Sh*t” kicks off with Redd opening up various online news headlines (including one from Uproxx), her Instagram followers growing, and a bunch of concert and festival performances (as well as a quick clip from her iconic Uproxx Sessions).

Juxtaposed with the montage is Red twerking inside her home, with stacks of cash in hand.

“He said, ‘Damn, Sexyy Red, you sure are a sight to see’ / Tell your baby daddy you ain’t comin’ home ’cause you with me / All my hoes be hella sexy and you know I stay on fleek,” she raps on the track, maintaining the confidence she’s earned as one of hip-hop’s promising newcomers.

With her remarkable feats, and her unfiltered, unapologetic lyrical craft, it’s safe to say the St. Louis rapper has a promising career ahead of her.

You can see the video for “I’m The Sh*t” above.