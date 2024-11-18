Back in July, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” became his first-ever No. 1 song. Now, it’s November, nearly December, and the song is still on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That remains true on the latest chart, dated November 23 and revealed today.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has now been No. 1 for 18 total weeks, which means it’s just one week shy of matching the all-time record for the most weeks spent on top: 19, previously achieved by Lil Nas X and Billie Ray Cyrus’ 2019 hit “Old Town Road.” The song is also No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for the 22nd week, the longest run this year.

Meanwhile, this week also has good news for Gracie Abrams: Her surging single “That’s So True” rises from No. 13 to No. 6 on the latest chart, making it her first-ever top-10 song on the Hot 100. Her previous high was at No. 19 with “I Love You, I’m Sorry” in October. Both songs come from Abrams’ latest album, The Secret Of Us (“That’s So True” was released on the deluxe edition). Both tracks were co-written and co-produced with Aaron Dessner.

Shaboozey, meanwhile, is starting to look towards post-“A Bar Song” life, as he just released a new single, “Good News.”