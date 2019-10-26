Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard thought his bars measured up to those of Shaq’s and decided to challenge the veteran rapper/basketball player with a diss track. Lillard, who goes by the alias Dame D.O.L.L.A. on stage, started the beef when he claimed he was basketball’s best lyricist and put forth the diss track “Reign Reign Go Away.” Shaq quickly replied with his own track, sparking a brief back-and-forth competition.

But according to Rolling Stone, Shaq has already put all the drama behind him.

“The thing that went on for me and him was just for fun,” Shaq said at an LA event. “I think he’s really, really good and he’s very talented. We had fun.

“We all come from the same place,” O’Neal continued. “My thing is, if you say you’re better than me, I accept the challenge. If he says ‘I look better than you,’ then okay, I gotta hit the gym and work out; if he says ‘My shoes are whiter than yours,’ then I gotta go to the store and pick out a better pair. Other people take that stuff personally but I don’t. If you challenge me, I’ll step up to the challenge.”

Lillard clearly didn’t have the serious intention to diss Shaq, either, and even stated he looked up to him in a recent interview with Uproxx.

“Obviously Shaq is the pioneer, the one that did it and went big and had a lot of shine on him about the fact that he was doing music,” he said. “I’m trying to come behind that and do the same thing with the gold and platinum records and all that stuff.”