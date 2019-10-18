Damian Lillard‘s (Dame D.O.L.L.A) third album BIG D.O.L.L.A came out in August, but, like with his “day job” (basketball), practice makes perfect. That said, Thursday night, Lillard released the deluxe version of BIG D.O.L.L.A. In addition, to the deluxe version of his latest album, Lillard released a new music video with Jeremih, Danny from Sobrante, and Derrick Milano on Thursday as well.

Big D.O.L.L.A. Deluxe just dropped on all major digital music platforms! Find it on your platform of choice here: https://t.co/kGRnJBD90V#DameDOLLA #BigDOLLA #FrontPageMusic pic.twitter.com/hxI8x51eyF — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 18, 2019

The second released video off of Big D.O.L.L.A, the video starts with an upside camera shot zooming in on Derrick Milano, who is standing in front of a static-filled walking mirror backdrop. Shots depict Lillard and his guest features playing huddled around “Money Ball,” while throwing up money in one scene, Lillard rapping his verse inside a strip club with, again, stacks of money in his hands. At one point, Jeremih is seen behind Lillard with a literal basketball made of money bills. “Money Ball” is the celebration of a successful black man cashing out in two industries, sports, and music, with his homies sharing the spotlight as well.

As the NBA season begins, hopefully, Lillard and Shaq’s rap beef this offseason will come to a halt. Also during the offseason, Lillard and his teammate C.J. McCollum questioned if the Blazers had enough talent.

