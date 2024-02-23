Cole Bennett continues to make good on his promise to drop a video for every song on the Lyrical Lemonade compilation album, All Is Yellow. Today (February 22), the prolific video director has shared the video for the album’s opening track, “Fly Away,” which features Sheck Wes, Ski Mask The Slump God, and JID.

In the song’s accompanying video, Ski Mask emerges from Lyrical Lemonade’s signature yellow curtain, sitting upon a yellow throne as he delivers his scorching verse.

The video then cuts to JID, who shines bright in a dark room, putting his lyrical ability and his star power on full display. The rappers are all seen in black suits and yellow ties throughout the visual.

In an interview with Paste, Bennett shared that for the All Is Yellow album, he wanted to tie the videos together using the yellow curtains and accessories.

“It’s gotten to the point where the audience’s eye has now been trained to see a black suit and a yellow tie, without any context beyond that, and know exactly what it means,” said Bennett. “And that’s super exciting to me, to be able to drive home a theme that far.”

You can see the video for “Fly Away” above.