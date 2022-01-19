Megan Thee Stallion has been working with a number of brands for partnerships lately. Not only did she cut a clothing line with popular brand Fashion Nova, but she’s also created a line of makeup with beauty company Revlon. Now, the rapper is preparing to spice up this year’s Super Bowl by starring in a commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Megan shared a short preview of the commercial, noting that the full ad will drop during the Super Bowl on February 13. The teaser shows her pulling up to a video shoot and checking in while munching on a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The person working there asks her some questions before they get started, like if she has any pet allergies to cats or dogs. Megan answers “no,” but the list of animals gets progressively weirder. She finds out she’ll apparently be working with deer, foxes, bears, water buffalo, and even a sloth — which will surely make for an interesting video. But seeing as Megan has been able to keep a straight face while real-life snakes are wrapped around her body like in her and Cardi B’s “WAP” video, she’s not doubt up for the challenge.

Sharing the teaser clip of Instagram, Megan wrote, “it was only right that after all these years of eating hot chips Thee mf hot girl coach linked up with hot Cheetos.”

Watch Megan’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Super Bowl commercial teaser above.

