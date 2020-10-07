After pioneering his own fusion genre, TrapHouseJazz, rapper-singer-saxophonist Masego adds another genre to his repertoire with his new single, “Silver Tongued Devil” featuring Jamaican dancehall sensation Shenseea. The song is the second single from Masego’s upcoming concept EP, his first new project since his 2018 debut album, Lady Lady.

On “Silver Tongued Devil,” Masego plays coy about which is the titular tempter between himself and a potential paramour, as the ambiguous lyrics could suggest that either is telling lies to the other. “She call me cocky man,” he croons on the hook, “I say my head level.” The instrumental, like much of Masego’s catalog, blends his mellow sax with a hip-winding groove, perfect for Shenseea to jump in on to share her perspective on the situation.

Masego may have laid low with regard to solo releases since 2018, but he’s put in plenty of work as a featured artist over the past two years, appearing on tracks with The Game, Kaytranada, Smino, Yuna, Kehlani, and Ro James since. He also contributed production to Ari Lennox’s debut album, as well as popping up recently on the Spillage Village Spilligion album on “Judas” featuring Ari and Chance The Rapper.

Listen to Masego’s “Silver Tongued Devil” featuring Shenseea above.