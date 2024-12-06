The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Juice WRLD — The Party Never Ends 2.0 Released the day after Thanksgiving, Juice’s latest could possibly constitute the final posthumous release of the Chicago rapper’s recorded material. As such, it doesn’t stray too far from the content we’ve already received from Jarad, and even the guestlist — which features Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Offset, and even Fall Out Boy, is made up of either artists he collaborated with in life, or would almost certainly have wanted to.

Kenny Muney — The Blue Seasons Super Deluxe One underrated great thing about the glut of deluxe editions in hip-hop is that if I miss a release the first week around, I get a chance to make up for it down the line. In the case of the Paper Route Empire rapper, who carries on the spirit of Young Dolph as admirably as PRE golden boy Key Glock, who appears here, as does fellow labelmate Big Moochie Grape, bearer of the greatest name in rap today. Kodak Black — Trill Bill Say what you want about the kid, but he remains a peerless rapper whose style provided the high tide that lifted every rapper’s boat south of the Florida panhandle. You can hear echoes of his flow throughout the catalogs of buzzy burgeoning artists like Luh Tyler, Real Boston Richey, and BossMan Dlow… and yet, Kodak’s still the most original-sounding rapper from his home state.

Skyzoo — Keep Me Company Confession time: I pretty much decided to cover the last two weeks of releases in part because of how few releases each week offered individually, and in part, so I could get a second crack at telling people that Skyzoo, the MC’s MC, has a new album out. I shouldn’t have to convince you to listen to it; if you don’t know how good Sky has been for the past two decades, you might already be a lost cause. Smino — Maybe In Nirvana Speaking of MC’s MCs, peerless performers, and original sounds, Smino’s had all those traits down — in spades — since he first started popping up on SoundCloud in the 2010s. It has been a long time since his last official release, but we are so back, as Maybe In Nirvana brings his soulful, psychedelic St. Louis sounds back in a concise, easily repeatable package for the new year.

Singles/Videos Chow Lee — “I’m Not Really Spiritual” Feat. AJ Tracey Play the above video with caution; as one of the pioneers of the “Sexy Drill” subgenre, Chow Lee’s raunchy approach to the normally gritty sound suits the NSFW visuals here. Also fitting: Attaching a British drill star, as the London-based take on the grimy Chicago movement has had the largest influence on that version of drill favored by New Yorkers like Chow.

Connie Diiamond — “Jodeci (Remix)” Feat. Cash Cobain With all the talk about the ongoing proliferation of women in rap, New Yorker Connie Diiamond is not to be overlooked. Perhaps connecting with her hometown’s man of the year, Cash Cobain, on this remix of her smooth August single will swivel some spotlight in her direction. PlayThatBoiZay — “Put It Down” Feat. Ferg The Denzel Curry affiliate dropped the deluxe edition of his new album VIP, adding five new songs. Two of those songs include Curry, one includes 03 Greedo(!), but this one is the one that got the video treatment. It’s a signature raucous affair, with menacing horns, clattering drums, and forceful chants — exactly the kind of goth-trap we’ve come to expect from this crew.