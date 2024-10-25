The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler The Creator, and Leikeli47. What a busy week! While the year might be wrapping up soon, it looks like hip-hop is sending 2024 out with a bang. Just days after announcing the impending release of his new album, Chromakopia, Tyler The Creator dropped off the video for “Noid,” giving fans a glimpse at his latest musical direction: Lil Yachty dropped not one, not two, but three new music videos, including the controversial “We Ball Forever”: Not to be outdone, Aminé released two singles of his own, including the Smino collab, “Passenger Princess”: Saba & No ID continued to tease their upcoming collab album with “How To Impress God“: And Leikeli47 shocked the world with a face reveal in the video for “450” from her upcoming fourth album, Lei Keli Ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 25, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Che Noir — The Lotus Child Buffalo native Che Noir has long been one of the names I always look out for on New Music Friday, but this one is extra special. Not only is it her first full solo album in two years, but she also produced the entire project herself, releasing it independently through her own Poetic Movement, Inc. Like many of the releases from the region, it’s a soulful, bar-heavy affair, but it’s also personal and introspective, including collaborations from fellow rap pioneers Rapsody and Jack Davey. Don’t overlook this one.

Cochise — Why Always Me? The Florida native has kept up a steady release pace over the last four years, and his latest — which features Aminé, Anycia, and Veeze — continues that tradition. The other tradition of his it continues is maintaining the high level of passion and quality he’s put behind each of his past four projects. If you’re a fan of loopy, off-kilter, sorta cartoony rap that secretly has some uplifting messaging, this is one for you. DC The Don — Rebirth The basketball player turned rapper tries on a new direction for his latest, combining punky alt-rock with anthemic raps (think Kanye’s “Black Skinhead”) and the result isn’t half bad. While he’s not quite as dark as Travis Scott or inspirational as Kid Cudi, there’s a likeable earnestness to his “split the difference”/Kanye-lite approach, and hey… he’s way less problematic than two-thirds of his major inspirations. That’s gotta count for something.

Hunxho — Thank God Pain rap by way of Atlanta rapper Hunxho has always been a little more compelling than the average for some reason. Maybe it’s Hunxho’s world-weary vocals or maybe it’s his open admission that he is so over the street life his raps express, but he feels a little more … down to earth, perhaps. Where so many of his peers are willing to become cartoon caricatures of themselves, Hunxho is bluntly honest about just how un-fun this stuff can be. Also, I’m a sucker for a Big Rube interlude, and Hunxho sneakily slips one in at the end of the second track. Lyrics Born — Goodbye, Sticky Rice Bay Area rapper Lyrics Born is a 20-year veteran of the city’s rap scene, best known for his work as one-half of Latyrx with Lateef The Truth Speaker and collabs with Blackalicious. But a little known fact is that he’s a pioneer as one of hip-hop’s first rappers of Asian descent. His funky, half-sung style is the blueprint for rappers like Anderson .Paak, and he’s one of the most well-respected rappers around. Unfortunately, this is his last album! Or so he says… we know rappers rarely stick to their retirements. Until next time, chief!

Megan Thee Stallion — Megan: Act II As strong as the first half of Thee Stallion’s self-titled project was this spring, this extended reissue — which adds another 13 tracks (i.e., a whole new full-length album) — is even stronger. Opening with a stand-up Houston block beater, then goes on a rampage, throwing a few more nails at the coffins of those who threw shots at her over the past few years (for those keeping track, she’s standing tall at 3-0, sorry Drake, sorry Nicki, go to hell, Tory). “Roc Steady” is the hit here, sampling Ciara’s “Goodies” and adding a fire verse from Flo Milli. If it had hit during the summer months, you’d be sick of it by now. Samara Cyn — The Drive Home I’ve been keeping track of this rising star since early this year, so if you’re late to the bandwagon, blame yourself for not listening to me. Bearing a strong stylistic resemblance to another Tennessee rapper, Isaiah Rashad, Samara Cyn is a vivid songwriter with a gift for melodic raps, hypnotic chants, and emotive lyricism that draws the listener in. If you liked Doechii’s standout debut earlier this year, Samara Cyn is one of those you should be checking for, as well.

Singles/Videos Gucci Mane — “You Don’t Love Me” Feat. Sexyy Red Sexyy Red is officially outta here. Not that she needed it, but that Gucci Mane co-sign is a surefire sign of longevity for the St. Louis Rapper. A threatening Goldwrist beat offers a slightly different backdrop for the two rapper to spit some dismissive but mellow boasts, as opposed to the high-energy stuff Sexyy is mostly known for.

Kyle — “Good Neck” The West Coast rapper might have a nice-guy image, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of enjoying the more carnal aspects of life — or making a startlingly lyrical, tongue-in-cheek anthem about it. Lady London — “Brand New” You know what’s fun? When folks get whacked on social media and actually learn a lesson. After taking his licks over his “pussy rap” comments a few years ago, Hitmaka puts his production where his Twitter fingers were, giving Lady London a murky beat to show off her intricate rhyme schemes and flex her newfound trappings of wealth.