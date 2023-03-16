Smino Spit Fire During An Ice Storm In His ‘Wyoming (Freestyle)’

Last month, the Portland Trail Blazers were stranded on a plane for seven hours because a snowstorm prevented them from traveling to Sacramento for their game against the Kings. Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard made the most of the undoubtedly annoying delay by freestyle rapping over GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” beat.

Smino recently found himself in the same situation.

Last Friday, March 10, the Luv 4 Rent artist posted his “Wyoming (Freestyle)” along with a video. The YouTube description explains, “My bus got caught inna ice storm near Wyoming so we said f*ck it and made this.”

Smino’s bars are equal parts clever (“Back when wins ain’t come with so many bruises / Back when trends wasn’t topics, we just doin’ sh*t / Knew I was on sh*t / I could rhyme it down to the oranges”) and literal (“Look up, it’s snowing in Wyoming”).

The nearly three-minute video sees Smino smoking in his stranded bus, vibing on the sidewalk, and recording in his hotel room.

Smino is currently on the Luv Is 4Ever Tour with JID. Uproxx reviewed their back-to-back nights at the Hollywood Palladium and applauded their oozing star power — “They both exude charm and charisma and polished, carefully practiced skill” — which can be felt from Smino even within the confines of an impromptu, unassuming moment like “Wyoming (Freestyle).”

The Luv Is 4Ever Tour is in Toronto tonight (March 15) before hitting Detroit on Friday, March 17, weaving through Chicago on March 21, and wrapping up in Nashville on March 29.

See the full remaining tour schedule below, and watch Smino’s “Wyoming (Freestyle)” above.