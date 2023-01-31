What Is JID’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Luv Is 4Ever’ Tour?

When JID isn’t being a comedian using throwaway bars to poke fun at his peers, he’s actually quite the skilled rapper. The Dreamville Records representative is showcasing his lyrical skills on the road alongside Smino as part of the Luv Is 4ever Tour.

The Atlanta, Georgia native’s third studio album, The Forever Story, is a culmination of his introspective work over the years perfecting his craft to which his live sets have directly benefited. With his journey on the road just getting started, thanks to an unofficial fan page, those looking to snag a ticket to a stop on the tour can sneak a look at the musician’s rumored set list.

OFFICIAL SETLIST + SETLIST PLAYLISTS: (From u/edboi301 on r/JIDsv) pic.twitter.com/PFUPOqMOg8 — JID News 🕊 (@JIDNews) January 23, 2023

Setlist.FM has listed the confirmed setlist from his set. Take a look below, where you will also find the remaining tour dates, below.

1. “2007”

2. “NEVER”

3. “Off da Zoinkys”

4. “Raydar”

5. “Dance Now”

6. “Crack Sandwich”

7. “Bruddanem”

8. “Sistanem”

9. “Kody Blu 31”

10. “Workin Out”

11. “Stars”

12. “Just in Time”

13. “Off Deez”

14. “Down Bad” (Dreamville cover)

15. “Surround Sound”

16. “151 Rum”

17. “Stick” (Dreamville cover)

01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works