What Is JID’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Luv Is 4Ever’ Tour?

When JID isn’t being a comedian using throwaway bars to poke fun at his peers, he’s actually quite the skilled rapper. The Dreamville Records representative is showcasing his lyrical skills on the road alongside Smino as part of the Luv Is 4ever Tour.
The Atlanta, Georgia native’s third studio album, The Forever Story, is a culmination of his introspective work over the years perfecting his craft to which his live sets have directly benefited. With his journey on the road just getting started, thanks to an unofficial fan page, those looking to snag a ticket to a stop on the tour can sneak a look at the musician’s rumored set list.
OFFICIAL SETLIST + SETLIST PLAYLISTS:
(From u/edboi301 on r/JIDsv) pic.twitter.com/PFUPOqMOg8
— JID News 🕊 (@JIDNews) January 23, 2023
Setlist.FM has listed the confirmed setlist from his set. Take a look below, where you will also find the remaining tour dates, below.
1. “2007”
2. “NEVER”
3. “Off da Zoinkys”
4. “Raydar”
5. “Dance Now”
6. “Crack Sandwich”
7. “Bruddanem”
8. “Sistanem”
9. “Kody Blu 31”
10. “Workin Out”
11. “Stars”
12. “Just in Time”
13. “Off Deez”
14. “Down Bad” (Dreamville cover)
15. “Surround Sound”
16. “151 Rum”
17. “Stick” (Dreamville cover)
01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works