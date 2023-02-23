Damian Lillard won the Three-Point Contest at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend last Saturday, February 18, and the Portland Trail Blazers’ leading man drained a shot from beyond half-court with ease in the following day’s All-Star Game. But that only scratches the surface of Dame’s range.

According to TMZ, The Blazers were scheduled to fly from Portland to Sacramento, California for their matchup with the Kings tonight, February 23, “but a severe snowstorm delayed their chartered flight for seven hours” last night, February 22.

While stranded, Lillard transformed into Dame D.O.L.L.A., his musical alter ego, to spit a freestyle over the beat to GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” remix featuring Cardi B (as noted by TMZ).

Lillard posted the video to his Instagram with the caption, “When you stuck on the plane for 7 hours and the flight get canceled [shrug emoji] … guess we try again TOMORROW [cry-laughing emojis]”:

“How the f*ck we stuck up in the snow? Guess we fly this b*tch tomorrow,” Dame rapped while reading from his phone. Later in the freestyle, he referenced his “Dame Time” nickname — “I’ma tap my wrist, it’s Dame Time / I give them fits” — and cleverly demanded, “Captain, let me in the pit!”

Lillard has been delivering cold bars for years, and he’s a respected rapper by his NBA peers and rap legends alike.