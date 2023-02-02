What Is Smino’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Luv Is 4Ever’ Tour?

Smino is currently out on the road playing shows on his Luv Is 4Ever Tour alongside JID. Both unveiled new material last year, with Smino’s album Luv 4 Rent and JID’s EP The Forever Story. Opening for them are emerging artists SwaVay and Jordan Ward.

While JID’s setlist for the gigs is widespread, Smino’s can be found through resourceful playlists on streaming apps like Tidal and Spotify. They show the rapper opening with “Klink” and closing with “No L’s”; it’s heavy with new tracks, but still has classics.

Check out the full setlist below, and find the rest of the tour dates underneath.

1. “Klink”

2. “Curtains”

3. “Flea Flicka”

4. “Rice & Gravy”

5. “Spinz”

6. “Z4L” feat. Bari & Jay2

7. “90 Proof” feat. J. Cole

8. “Blu Billy”

9. Tequila Mockingbird”

10. “Matinee”

11. “Netflix & Dusse”

12. “Defibrillator”

13. “Louphoria” feat. Cruza

14. “Pro Freak” feat. Doechii & Fatman Scoop

15. “Pizano”

16. “No L’s”

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works