What Is Smino’s Setlist Of Songs For The ‘Luv Is 4Ever’ Tour?

Smino is currently out on the road playing shows on his Luv Is 4Ever Tour alongside JID. Both unveiled new material last year, with Smino’s album Luv 4 Rent and JID’s EP The Forever Story. Opening for them are emerging artists SwaVay and Jordan Ward.
While JID’s setlist for the gigs is widespread, Smino’s can be found through resourceful playlists on streaming apps like Tidal and Spotify. They show the rapper opening with “Klink” and closing with “No L’s”; it’s heavy with new tracks, but still has classics.
Check out the full setlist below, and find the rest of the tour dates underneath.
1. “Klink”
2. “Curtains”
3. “Flea Flicka”
4. “Rice & Gravy”
5. “Spinz”
6. “Z4L” feat. Bari & Jay2
7. “90 Proof” feat. J. Cole
8. “Blu Billy”
9. Tequila Mockingbird”
10. “Matinee”
11. “Netflix & Dusse”
12. “Defibrillator”
13. “Louphoria” feat. Cruza
14. “Pro Freak” feat. Doechii & Fatman Scoop
15. “Pizano”
16. “No L’s”
02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works