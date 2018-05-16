Snail Mail’s ‘Let’s Find An Out’ Is A Slow-Burning Meditation

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Snail Mail’s debut album Lush is one of the most anticipated rock records of the year, and the Baltimore band led by the very-recent high school graduate Lindsey Jordan only continues to build on their already glowing reputation. Following up their initial singles “Pristine” and “Heat Wave,” today the band shared another song ahead of Lush‘s release on June 8.

“Let’s Find An Out” is a slower burn with a close mic’d guitar kicking off the mournful reflection on summer passing, and the way getting older feels like an impossible, inevitable task when you’re young. Lately, Jordan has been getting quite a bit of attention as the band gears up for their first release — namely, that she was in conversation with Liz Phair for Pitchfork. Time will tell if Snail Mail has the kind of lasting impact that Phair’s Exile In Guyville and other records had on the indie rock world, but it’s surely a big look for a songwriter who has yet to release a record at all.

In the meantime, Snail Mail are already out on tour, including a couple shows opening up for another seminal act — Belle and Sebastian. Check out their tour dates and listen to the new track above.

Lush is out 6/8 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.