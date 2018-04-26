Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lindsey Jordan — the singer, songwriter, and guitarist better known as Snail Mail — is only 18 years old, but her adult life is already off to an exemplary start: She signed with Matador Records back in September, and now she’s readying to release her debut album, Lush, on June 8. She previously shared “Pristine,” a lovelorn and upbeat indie rock track that’s a great sign of things to come, and now she’s back with another new track, “Heat Wave.”

In the song’s video, directed by Brandon Herman, Jordan revisits her time playing ice hockey on boys’ teams (which she actually did). She starts off with some air hockey before suiting up, taking the ice, and doing hockey stuff like skating around, getting into fights, and hitting people in the face with light-up hockey pucks.

Jordan previously spoke about her relationship with the sport, saying that playing on the teams she did was often a hostile experience:

“I hated every single person I played with. I got treated pretty poorly. Everyone was nasty, everyone was alt-right. It was very frat-bro even when I was eight. […] What I learned from having to make myself independent on the hockey team is if you really love something enough, then it’s important to just isolate that experience. You don’t have to have camaraderie. You don’t have to be one of the boys.”

Watch the “Heat Wave” video above, and check out Snail Mail’s upcoming tour dates below.

4/26 — Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

4/27 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz

4/28 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

5/15 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

5/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

5/20 – Manchester, UK @ Vullivers

5/21 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

5/23 – Belgium, BE @ Witloof Bar

5/24 – Groningen, NE @ Vera

5/26 – Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling

6/27 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

6/5 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

6/6 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

6/7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

6/9 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewing

6/12 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

6/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux

6/16 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

6/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

6/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

6/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

6/22 – Boise, ID @ Funky Taco

6/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

6/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

6/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

6/27 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

6/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

6/29 – Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door

6/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

7/3 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live

7/6 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

7/7 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s

7/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

7/10 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

7/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

7/12 – Baltimore, MD @ The Parkway Theater

7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

7/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

7/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

7/17 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

7/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

7/25 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

7/26 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

7/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

7/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Lush is out 6/8 via Matador. Pre-order it here.