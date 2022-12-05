Everyone wants a big of the Big D-O-Double G, and now thanks to a super-fan, the perfect opportunity has presented itself. While musician turned, mogul Snoop Dogg focused on expanding his empire, which includes a pet accessory line, children’s programming, and a biopic, the “Gin & Juice” rapper, is letting a few things go.

According to TMZ, one of the items he let go of was his famed 1966 Cadillac DeVille lowrider. Notably featured in 50 Cent’s 2004 “P.I.M.P. Remix” video, the car nicknamed ‘Snoop’s DeVille,’ is now owned by super-fan Christina Bonilla.

Although the car features a tricked-out audio system fit for any music lover, Bonilla reveals Snoop blew the engine, which resulted in him securing the vehicle as Snoop felt, “It was just taking up space in his car lot.”

Bonilla ensures that the one-time General Motors award-winning car’s interior and exterior are pristine. In addition, Bonilla reveals he has replaced the car’s engine and upgraded the audio system.

Christian Bonilla has not sought a set asking price for the vehicle. However, given the car is now a piece in hip-hop history, we’re sure purchasing the car will run you a pretty penny. For those wishing to enter a bid on the car, contact Bonilla on Instagram.