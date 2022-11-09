Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Pictures production company offshoot of Death Row Records will have its first film and it’s set to be a Snoop Dogg biopic in conjunction with Universal Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the biopic is in development and it’ll be directed by Menace II Society and Dead Presidents Director Allen Hughes. The heavyweight team behind the film also includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer Joe Robert Cole. Snoop Dogg, who will also be one of the film’s producers, explained in a statement that he was looking for the right combination of filmmakers to materialize before embarking on a biopic project.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Despite the announcement and the confirmation of Hughes and Cole’s involvement, the project appears to still be in the very early stages. With that, there’s no word yet in regard to the cast, or who could potentially portray Snoop Dogg in the film. Lakeith Stanfield played Snoop in the N.W.A. biopic, Straight Outta Compton, and Stanfield reprising that role would be a dream for both rap heads and movie buffs