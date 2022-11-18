Welp, it’s finally happened. After getting into businesses including breakfast cereals, children’s cartoons, and (of course) legal cannabis, the world’s most marketable rapper, Snoop Dogg, has gotten around to selling the most fitting product for a businessman with a canine cognomen: Pet accessories. One Tuesday (November 15), Snoop announced the business, Snoop Doggie Doggs, with a press release in which he said, “If my dogs ain’t fresh I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!”

The line, produced in partnership with Amazon, Little Earth Productions, Inc, and SMAC Entertainment, will include dog clothes like jerseys, hoodies, and shirts, as well as other accessories like bandanas, collars, harnesses, leashes, and blinged-out water/food bowls. There are also “Doggie Doobie” chew toys and a a boom box chew toy that plays Snoop’s signature “bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay” line from his 1993 hit “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” Snoop shared the first ad for the company on his Instagram, as usual. You can check out more information on snoopdoggiedoggs.com

In more musical Snoop news, a biopic about the rapper helmed by Menace II Society director Allen Hughes was recently announced, as well as a spiritual successor to his debut album Doggystyle named, ([in]appropriately), Missionary.