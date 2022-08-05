Benny Blanco has recruited Snoop Dogg, along with Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook of BTS for the collaboration of the summer. On their new song, “Bad Decisions,” the boys admire a new flame and are willing to make bad decisions for them.

“Let’s make some bad decisions / I want you ooh baby, all of the time / So give me all your kisses / I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night” sing the BTS boys over a breezy, synth-and-drum-driven track.

Snoop has two verse on the song, — his second acting as a bridge, on which he invites a flame to kick it with him, saying, “Let’s do things you always wanted / Have some fun and live your life / Help me waste a day and find a place / That we can face to face,”

In a video, directed by Ben Sinclair, who is also the creator, director, and main actor of HBO’s hit series, High Maintenance, Blanco is seen spending the day getting ready for a BTS concert. As the day unfolds, Blanco is seen dancing to BTS music videos, crafting a fan collage, and baking a special cake in preparation for the night.

“Bad Decisions” is set to appear on Blanco’s third album, set for release later this year.

Check out “Bad Decisions” above.