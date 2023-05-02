Apparently, Snoop Dogg‘s performance at the Hollywood Bowl for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration was just the start of his plans for the iconic venue this year. 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle, and he’s celebrating as only he can: with a Snoop Dogg & Friends concert at the Hollywood Bowl produced by Dr. Dre.

Presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, the show will see Snoop perform his culture-defining album backed by the ReCollective Orchestra led by conductor Derrick Hodge, as well as some of the Doggfather’s nearest and dearest. The two-night event is scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at 8 pm, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 am. You can find more information here.

Snoop recently reissued Doggystyle on limited-edition vinyl to celebrate his favorite holiday but good luck getting your hands on a box; the entire run sold out nearly instantly, proving Snoop’s lasting importance to both hip-hop fans and stoners everywhere. Meanwhile, he teased a direct sequel to Doggystyle, fittingly (and somewhat sophomorically) titled Missionary. That’s presumably dropping sometime this year.

Other projects Uncle Snoop has been working on include trying to buy an NHL team, campaigning for a cameo on a British soap opera, and hitting the road with Wiz Khalifa for their High School Reunion Tour.