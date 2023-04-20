Snoop Dogg already sold out his limited-edition Doggystyle vinyl box set, but his celebration of 4/20 didn’t end there. He teamed with Bebe Rexha for her new single, “Satellite,” billed as a “disco-inspired stoner anthem.”
Out today, April 20, “Satellite” boasts a trippy video from Venturia Animation. It begins with the real-life Rexha and Snoop Dogg lounging around. Snoop is smoking a blunt, of course, and explains to Rexha that he’s there to help her “do some different things and go to a different place.”
“You know, Snoop, I’ve always wanted to go to outer space, and I heard you’re the right guy to talk to,” she says.
Snoop exhales in Rexha’s direction, and we’re taken into an animated universe. Naturally, an animated Snoop greets us — he has green skin and a goatee in the shape of a marijuana leaf — with, “‘Tis the season for pleasin’! What happens here, stays here. Am I loud and clear? Or is the smoke f*ckin’ with your ear?”
A disco-infused pop beat kicks in, and we find Rexha animated in the style of The Jetsons. “Last night I got higher than a satellite,” she belts. “I took a one way ticket / It’s a one man mission to paradise.”
Snoop adds an infectious flow, “Prepare to take flight / I’m the captain here, my dear / No veers just steer through the atmosphere / D-P-G-C, we be Snoopy Bebe.”
“Fans will be able to immerse themselves even further in the ‘Satellite’ universe with Bebe’s Mothership Hot Box,” a press release explains. “After logging on to the TerraZero Intraverse space, which delivers a higher fidelity experience that’s also mobile-accessible, visitors can explore vintage environments, dive into Rexha’s new music, seek out a very special prize, and of course, smoke a virtual blunt to blast off to the mothership!”
It continues, “The activation was built by TerraZero using their Intraverse technology — the debut of the technology for TerraZero and the first use of the technology for Warner and the music industry.”
Rexha is closing in on the arrival of Bebe, her third studio album due out on April 28.
Watch the “Satellite” video above, and see Rexha’s upcoming Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour dates below.
Bebe is out 4/28 via Warner Records.
Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.