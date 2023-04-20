Snoop Dogg already sold out his limited-edition Doggystyle vinyl box set, but his celebration of 4/20 didn’t end there. He teamed with Bebe Rexha for her new single, “Satellite,” billed as a “disco-inspired stoner anthem.”

Out today, April 20, “Satellite” boasts a trippy video from Venturia Animation. It begins with the real-life Rexha and Snoop Dogg lounging around. Snoop is smoking a blunt, of course, and explains to Rexha that he’s there to help her “do some different things and go to a different place.”

“You know, Snoop, I’ve always wanted to go to outer space, and I heard you’re the right guy to talk to,” she says.

Snoop exhales in Rexha’s direction, and we’re taken into an animated universe. Naturally, an animated Snoop greets us — he has green skin and a goatee in the shape of a marijuana leaf — with, “‘Tis the season for pleasin’! What happens here, stays here. Am I loud and clear? Or is the smoke f*ckin’ with your ear?”

A disco-infused pop beat kicks in, and we find Rexha animated in the style of The Jetsons. “Last night I got higher than a satellite,” she belts. “I took a one way ticket / It’s a one man mission to paradise.”

Snoop adds an infectious flow, “Prepare to take flight / I’m the captain here, my dear / No veers just steer through the atmosphere / D-P-G-C, we be Snoopy Bebe.”

“Fans will be able to immerse themselves even further in the ‘Satellite’ universe with Bebe’s Mothership Hot Box,” a press release explains. “After logging on to the TerraZero Intraverse space, which delivers a higher fidelity experience that’s also mobile-accessible, visitors can explore vintage environments, dive into Rexha’s new music, seek out a very special prize, and of course, smoke a virtual blunt to blast off to the mothership!”