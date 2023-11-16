Snoop Dogg Broke Stoners’ Hearts Everywhere By Announcing He’s ‘Giving Up Smoke’

Snoop Dogg, who is arguably hip-hop’s most famed stoner (no offense to Method Man, Redman, or Wiz Khalifa), has apparently decided to give up smoking weed.

Or at least, that’s what baffled, befuddled, and outright confused fans determined he meant when he posted on his social media channels, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Considering the random and at times chaotic nature of Snoop’s social media presence, some confusion or skepticism would be warranted. After all, Snoop had previously changed his name to “Snoop Lion” and made a reggae album, and is known for trolling his fans, offering midnight musings, and generally goofing off on Instagram and Twitter. Not to mention, this isn’t the first time he’s “quit” smoking weed, and we all know how long that lasted.

His announcement could also just be set up for a rollout; he has been teasing an album called Missionary — a follow-up to his star-making debut Doggystyle — for some time. Heck, he could just be publicly announcing his advocacy for edibles. But given his request for privacy, it’s probably best to keep speculation to a minimum and let him release details on his own time — and hope that he’s in good health, physical or mental.

In the meantime, let’s all enjoy looking back on some of our favorite Snoop Dogg smoke stories from Ed Sheeran, Rob McElhenny, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rogen, and Willie Nelson.