Up-and-coming New York-born and Florida-bred rapper Snot is gearing up to release his second album Ethereal at the end of the week. It comes after his 2020 debut Beautiful Havoc, which earned him plenty of attention. So far, Snot has released two singles from the album, “Go” and “Doja” with ASAP Rocky. The latter, which is of course named after Doja Cat, is his latest single and it caused a bit of controversy as many, including Doja Cat herself, misunderstood a line from the song. As a result, Snot took a moment to clear the air.

Y’all got it misconstrued 😭 I said “I’ll fuck that bitch named Doja Cat” https://t.co/QsJcnBvMeK — $NOT (@snot) February 5, 2022

Im talkin my recklessness with no cognizance. It’s no disrespect to Doja. she a queen fr. I made this song to get lit in a moshpit typeshit — $NOT (@snot) February 6, 2022

On “Doja,” many believe Snot said, “I f*cked that b*tch named Doja Cat.” This caused Doja to post and quickly delete a response, writing, “You f*cked who?” However, it turns out that Snot actually said, “I’ll f*ck that b*tch named Doja Cat,” as he explained in a pair of tweets. “Y’all got it misconstrued,” he wrote, adding, “Im talkin my recklessness with no cognizance. It’s no disrespect to Doja. she a queen fr. I made this song to get lit in a moshpit typesh*t.”

As for Ethereal, the album is locked in at 14 songs and features additional guest appearances from Teddi Jones, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Juicy J, and Joey Badass.

Ethereal is due 2/11 via 300 Entertainment. You can pre-save it here.

Snot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.