Doja Cat Cancels Her 2022 BRIT Awards Performance Over COVID Concerns

Doja Cat has canceled yet another performance over COVID concerns, this time her upcoming set at the 2022 BRIT Awards, where she’s nominated international artist of the year and best international song for “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA. Doja announced the cancelation in a tweet, revealing that “numerous” members of her crew had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she wrote. “My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and offstage) have tested positive for COVID. It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

Before this, Doja Cat’s participation in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour was also canceled after she tested positive herself. It was the second announced time she’d tested positive after contracting the bug in summer of 2020. Perhaps these cancelations could be a blessing in disguise, though, offering the blossoming star an opportunity for rest after expressing frustration with the pressures of her career. Hopefully, she’ll recover soon and be able to get back to doing what she loves, performing and making music.