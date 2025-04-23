Can Sound Check host Jeremy Hecht keep his winning streak alive in a supersized episode with West Coast upstart OhGeesy? Adding an extra round, Jeremy throws a few curveballs at the party rap purveyor, giving him some unusual choices for “Get The Money” anthems (50 Cent’s “I Get Money” vs. Pink Floyd’s “Money”), rap group hits (Diplomats’ “I Really Mean It” vs. Three Six Mafia’s “Poppin’ My Collar”), and cross-coastal faves (ASAP Rocky’s “Peso” vs. Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle”).

Here’s how it works: Through the first seven rounds — although as noted, this episode features eight rounds instead — Jeremy plays two songs for the guest based on some part of their career or personality. In the final round, though, the host has to pick between two songs: the guest’s “life anthem,” and a decoy song written down by our production team to find out if he’s really learned the guest’s musical tastes.

In the end, Jeremy’s choices for OhGeesy’s life anthem come down to Future’s “Might As Well” or Nipsey Hussle’s “Right Hand 2 God” — find out if the host’s instincts remain on-point in the latest episode of Sound Check.

You can also check out previous episodes featuring G-Eazy, Rico Nasty, Big Sean, and The LOX.

Watch the latest episode of Sound Check with OhGeesy above.