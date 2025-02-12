As more and more music stars (and athletes) get their own meals at McDonald’s, the phenomenon has hopped the pond, roping in UK rapper Stormzy, who becomes the latest artist to get his own meal from Macky’s (that’s what they call McDonald’s in “cheers, bruv”).

In the new ad promoting the meal — which consists of nine McNuggets, fries, Sprite, and an Oreo McFlurry — Stormzy’s order prompts average Brits to “order like Stormzy,” including speaking in his instantly recognizable baritone, complete with South London lingo. At the end of the ad, Stormzy gets his order, only to find his own voice transformed into that of British actress Alison Steadman (she plays chimp Robbie Williams‘ grandmother Betty in Better Man), who informs him from the next table over that she shares his favorite order. It’s cute and funny.

Of course, all this does for US Stormzy fans is give us a hankering for his next project. When last we heard from the English-Ghanaian rapper, singer, and songwriter, he told us This Is What I Mean in 2022, earning an Album Of The Year nomination at the 2023 Brit Awards. Meanwhile, he caused a bit of a stir last year when he was seen kissing R&B singer Victoria Monét at Heathrow Airport, prompting fans to wonder if the two stars are dating. The two were seen together as recently as December, but have left the public to speculate.

You can watch the ad for Stormzy’s Macky’s meal above.