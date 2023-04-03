Summer Walker hit a personal milestone at the beginning of this year. “I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in January. “I’m so happy.” Walker welcomed twins, her second and third children after first welcoming a daughter, Bubbles, with her ex, London On Da Track, in 2021.

Now, it appears she’s ready to hit more professional milestones.

Walker announced her Clear 2: Soft Life EP will drop on May 19 while performing her set at Dreamville Festival on Sunday, April 2. (Her Clear EP arrived in January 2019.)

“Just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping May 19,” Walker told her audience. “Go to my website if you wanna pre-order it. It’s a lil somethin’, somethin’. Clear. Y’all ready for some new music?”

Walker finished her set by thanking J. Cole and Dreamville — “love all of you” for having her and performing “Insane” from her 2021 album, Still Over It.

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP May 19th 🤍 Pre-Order exclusively on https://t.co/m6N78XXbSR pic.twitter.com/yylcBW9uTy — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) April 3, 2023

Dreamville Festival was headlined by Usher on Saturday night, April 1, and co-headlined by Drake and J. Cole on Sunday. Away from the stage, Walker ruthlessly “ran it up at Dave & Buster’s, shocking Cole in the process:

Clear 2: Soft Life is out 05/19 via LVRN/Interscope Records. Find more information here.