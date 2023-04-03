What Was Drake’s Setlist From Dreamville Fest 2023?

Usher pulled a cruel April Fools’ Day joke as a headliner at Dreamville Festival, leaving the Raleigh, North Carolina crowd briefly believing that Beyoncé was joining him on stage.

Drake wasn’t playing around with his co-headlining set on Sunday, April 2. He actually brought out 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert. Dreamville boss and co-headliner J. Cole also made an appearance to close things out sentimentally.

“I’m such a fan, and I feel like I’m speaking for all of us when I say this, bro: We are f*cking wowed, amazed, blown away by your greatness, bro,” Cole said. “It gives a n**** chills to see you do this sh*t at the highest level, nonstop, and constantly serve us and bless us with the f*cking soundtrack to our lives, bro. I’m f*cking blown away by your greatness, bro.”

Drake and 21 Savage are preparing to head out on their It’s All A Blur Tour in June. Prepare yourself by checking out Drake’s Dreamville Fest 2023 setlist (as noted by setlist.fm) and footage from his performance below.

1. “Sicko Mode”

2. “Over”

3. “Headlines”

4. “HYFR (Hell Ya F*cking Right)”

5. “Started From The Bottom”

6. “Energy”

7. “Know Yourself”

8. “Nonstop”

9. “God’s Plan”

10. “FNF (Let’s Go)” with GloRilla

11. “XO Tour Llif3” with Lil Uzi Vert

12. “Just Wanna Rock” with Lil Uzi Vert

13. “Marvins Room”

14. “Wu-Tang Forever”

15. “Practice”

16. “The Motto” with Lil Wayne

17. “Uproar” with Lil Wayne

18. “A Milli” with Lil Wayne

19. “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage

20. “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage

21. “I Will Always Love You”

