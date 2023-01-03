summer walker BET Awards 2022
Getty Image
Music

Summer Walker Is Overjoyed To Reach Her Goal Of Having ‘Hella Kids Before 30’ After Giving Birth To Twins

It looks like Summer Walker received a double blessing this holiday season. Over the course of the past weekend, the “No Love” hitmaker revealed she welcomed twins.

Yesterday, Walker, 26, took to her Instagram Story to express joy after having birthed her twins. Her twins mark her second and third children, after having welcomed her first in March of 2021 with producer London On Da Track. She revealed that having many children before she turned 30 is something she’s been manifesting for years.

“I really reached my goal of hella kids before 30,” Walker said. “I’m so happy lol. [They’re] all so sweet.”

summerwalker
@summerwalker/Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she said of the birth, “I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks especially with (one breech) people will try to steer you towards induction or c section (which there’s nothing wrong with these I just didn’t want it for myself). You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol, he was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed.”

