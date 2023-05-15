After Summer Walker announced the release date for her new EP Clear 2: Soft Life at Dreamville Festival last month, she’s followed up today, revealing its tracklist. In a video clip Summer shared on social media, the singer shares a conversation with raunchy rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana, complete with a ’90s sitcom-style laugh track. At the end of the clip, the tracklist appears, containing nods to guest stars J. Cole — who Summer beat at pop-a-shot basketball — and Childish Gambino. In addition, the final track is produced by Solange and Steve Lacy, which has fans on Twitter sharing their excitement.

Summer Walker’s new ‘Clear 2’ EP has a track that was produced by Solange, Steve Lacy , & John Kirby. That’s an automatic classic. I don’t care. pic.twitter.com/jQZCJD4ZWX — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) May 15, 2023

Upon finding out that Solange is involved, Summer fans were flourishing. Solange hasn’t put out new music since 2019’s When I Get Home, so it’s understandable. And while she did compose a score for the New York City Ballet, that’s not quite the same as getting new music for public consumption.

In January, Summer celebrated reaching her goal of having “hella kids before 30.” Despite having three kids now with the birth of her twins, the Atlanta singer has still found the time to appear on tracks from Kali Uchis and Daniel Caesar and perform at Dreamville Festival.

Clear 2: Soft Life is out 5/21.