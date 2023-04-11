Daniel Caesar’s new album Never Enough arrived just a few days ago. One of the first singles included “Valentina,” and to further amp up this LP release he shared a video for that track, plus a deluxe version of the record.

Never Enough (Bonus Version) features three new tracks: “Always” featuring Summer Walker, and “Valentina” featuring Rick Ross. It also has the previously released “Please Do Not Lean.”

The “Let Me Go” singer already kicked off his Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions Tour. Tonight (April 11), he’ll be playing New York, and stops in Toronto and Paris are coming soon, along with other cities.

Caesar made headlines recently for apologizing for his controversial 2019 comments about the Black community “being sensitive” regarding a white influencer’s use of a slur. “I was wrong, and I’m sorry about that,” he said in an interview. “For a long time, I was like, ‘You can’t do anything, you can’t say anything without whatever. You can do and say whatever you want, but it’s like for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. And that’s physics. That’s science. That’s one of those things that the knowledge of that can literally put my mind at ease where I’m like, oh, I did deserve. What happened, happened because I deserved it, because I knocked the domino over and set a course in motion.”

Watch the video for “Valentina” above. Listen to the new songs below.