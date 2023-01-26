Kali Uchis has shared the tracklist for her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus. Her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus is due on March 3 via Geffen and is set to feature Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Summer Walker. Uchis shared the tracklist via a short video clip in which a mirror with one-half of the tracklist scribbled on each side rotates in front of a garden wall, reflecting a blue, cloudy sky.

RED MOON IN VENUS

RED MOON IN VENUS

3.3.23

The album is meant to be the first of two different albums from the Virginia-born Colombian singer in 2023, with a Spanish-language album set to follow before the year’s end. Presumably, her promised collaboration with Ariana Grande will appear there since she predicted the two singers will work together after she completed filming the Wicked movie.

Uchis announced the tour dates supporting her new album earlier this week, kicking off with her appearances at Coachella in April. You can check out the tracklist and her tour dates below.

1. “In My Garden”

2. “I Wish You Roses”

3. “Worth The Wait” Feat. Omar Apollo

4. “Love Between”

5. “All Mine”

6. “Fantasy” Feat. Don Toliver

7. “Como Te Quiero Yo”

8. “Hasta Quando”

9. “Endlessly”

10. “Moral Conscience”

11. “Not Too Late (Interlude)”

12. “Blue”

13. “Deserve Me” Feat. Summer Walker

14. “Moonlight”

15. “Happy Now”

04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre