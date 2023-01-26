Kali Uchis has shared the tracklist for her upcoming album, Red Moon In Venus. Her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus is due on March 3 via Geffen and is set to feature Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Summer Walker. Uchis shared the tracklist via a short video clip in which a mirror with one-half of the tracklist scribbled on each side rotates in front of a garden wall, reflecting a blue, cloudy sky.
RED MOON IN VENUS
3.3.23 pic.twitter.com/kIDGXpeOyh
— KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) January 26, 2023
The album is meant to be the first of two different albums from the Virginia-born Colombian singer in 2023, with a Spanish-language album set to follow before the year’s end. Presumably, her promised collaboration with Ariana Grande will appear there since she predicted the two singers will work together after she completed filming the Wicked movie.
Uchis announced the tour dates supporting her new album earlier this week, kicking off with her appearances at Coachella in April. You can check out the tracklist and her tour dates below.
1. “In My Garden”
2. “I Wish You Roses”
3. “Worth The Wait” Feat. Omar Apollo
4. “Love Between”
5. “All Mine”
6. “Fantasy” Feat. Don Toliver
7. “Como Te Quiero Yo”
8. “Hasta Quando”
9. “Endlessly”
10. “Moral Conscience”
11. “Not Too Late (Interlude)”
12. “Blue”
13. “Deserve Me” Feat. Summer Walker
14. “Moonlight”
15. “Happy Now”
04/16 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/23 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
04/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
04/27 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
04/30 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
05/01 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
05/02 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/04 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
05/09 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
05/10 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
05/12 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
05/14 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/18 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/21 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
05/23 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
05/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
05/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre