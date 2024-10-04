Summer Walker Is Teasing A New Album, And Yes, She’s Still ‘Over It’

Five years ago to the day, Summer Walker released her debut album, Over It. Today, not only did she celebrate the release of her debut, but she also announced her third album via Spotify. In keeping with the theme established by her first two albums Over It and Still Over It, Walker’s next full-length will also have “Over It” in the title, but for now, she’s keeping the adjective a mystery.

The announcement of Summer’s new album arrives three years after Still Over It was released in November 2021. Since then, she’s reached her goal of having “hella babies” with the birth of her twins, released the 2023 EP Clear 2: Soft Life, and appeared on projects from the likes of Lil Tjay, Usher, and Sexyy Red, while dropping a slew of remixes to her fan-favorite breakout single, “Girls Need Love.”

Walker’s latest iteration of Over It will have some pretty high expectations; the first one broke a long-standing streaming record in 2019, while the second became the first No. 1 album from a female R&B star in five years. While there’s no release date or single information yet, it’s probably a safe bet that the rollout will begin sometime early next year, so it doesn’t get caught in the dead holiday season this year. Stay tuned.