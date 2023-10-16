Summer Walker’s breakout single “Girls Need Love” changed the trajectory of the R&B singer’s career. Reaching No. 8 on the US Hot R&B Songs chart and racking up 5,000,000 RIAA-certified units, the hit song brought Walker to national attention and put her debut mixtape Last Day of Summer on the road to a No. 44 debut on the US Billboard 200 and a Gold certification. Today, Walker announced that to celebrate the mixtape’s fifth anniversary, she’s releasing a full collection of “Girls Need Love” remixes on October 20.

Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) will be released as an EP, complete with features from Victoria Monét, Tyla, and Tink, as well as an acoustic version. She shared the Apple Music exclusive video for the latter today as well. In it, she wears a Winnie The Pooh onesie as she performs in a sleepover-themed performance. All her bandmates also wear animal onesies as they play the groovy, stripped-down version of her breakout hit.

While Summer is focusing on celebrating the five-year anniversary of Last Day of Summer, she’s still working on new music. Most recently, she collaborated with fellow Atlanta R&B singer Usher on his new single “Good Good” and with Bakar on “Hell N Back.”

Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) is out 10/20 via LVRN and Interscope. You can pre-save it here.