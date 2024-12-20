SZA’s New Album ‘SOS Deluxe: Lana’ Is Finally Available To Stream

At midnight today (or 9 PM Thursday on the West Coast), SZA fans were disappointed when her long-awaited album, Lana, did not hit DSPs as expected. While she offered up the video for “Drive” as a consolation, she also declared the project wouldn’t be available ’til later in the day due to some last-second tweaks. TDE President Punch Henderson chimed in this morning to promise that it’d be up by noon Pacific. And hey, what do you know: They kept their promise. SOS Deluxe: Lana is finally available to stream on Apple, Spotify, Tidal, or whatever other streamer you choose.

The new version of the album features 15 new tracks, including “Drive” and one feature: SZA’s long-awaited reunion with former TDE Golden Boy, Kendrick Lamar, who has been in the midst of one helluva hot streak of his own in 2024. They were unofficially reunited earlier this month when they both took the stage at TDE’s annual holiday concert in Nickerson Gardens in Watts, where Top Dawg Tiffith, the label’s founder, grew up. They’ll also be on a joint tour together next year to promote their new albums. The fans who were disappointed last night are definitely feeling much differently now.

SOS Deluxe: Lana is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. You can listen to it here.