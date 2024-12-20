SZA fans have been waiting for Lana, an expanded version of SOS, for a good while now. Finally, though, it’s Lana season: The project was recently given a release date of today, December 20. However, as of this post, it’s not out yet.

Fortunately, SZA has an explanation, and the headline is that the project is still scheduled for release today.

In an Instagram Story shared last night (December 19), SZA explains, “FULL DELUXE OUT TOMORROW AM. On the 20th! Just needed a few more hours for new mixes to ingest evenly across all platforms.. (mixes are important) love you camp.”

She shared a similar message in an Instagram post, writing, “FULL DELUXE DROPS FIRST THING TOMORROW AM (Had to get my mixes right lol ! All songs are delivered and Ingesting into the system as we speak pls be kind .. we been up for days ).”

Earlier this week, SZA announced the Lana release date with some help from Ben Stiller. Still stars in SZA’s “Drive” video, which actually is out now.

In other Lana news, when SZA unveiled the cover art earlier this week, it made her recent Hot Ones appearance make a lot more sense. On the show, she did the whole episode with some freaky, bug-like facial prosthetics, and she sports the same look on the Lana artwork.

Lana is out 12/20 via Top Dawg Entertainment. Find more information here.