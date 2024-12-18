Back in September, SZA appeared on Hot Ones rocking a facial prosthetic with bug eyes and antennae, joking, “I’m just tired of being not a bug… Wouldn’t you want to be a bug if you could be anything else?” While the bizarre aesthetic threw off some fans — but not host Sean Evans, who took it in stride, not even asking about it until over ten minutes into the interview — others deduced it could be a clue to SZA’s upcoming album, Lana, which she’s been teasing since releasing her smash album, SOS, in 2022.

Now that the album is officially on the way — and seemingly upgraded from a deluxe edition of SOS to its own thing — the cheeky rollout is snowballing its way toward its December 20 release date. Today, SZA shared the cover art, on which her bug prosthetic makes its return — and expands to encompass her entire body, turning her into a shimmering (but extremely fashionable) alien insect. Perhaps hanging out with Doja Cat has rubbed off on her.

In any event, you can check out the cover art below or on SZA’s social media. Lana is out on 12/20 via Top Dawg Entertainment. You can find more info when the pre-save link goes live.