SZA has had an incredible night at the 2024 Grammy Awards tonight (February 4). During a special performance from the Grammy House, the prolific hitmaker — who already won two Grammys tonight, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her Phoebe Bridgers collaboration, “Ghost In The Machine” and Best R&B Performance for “Snooze” — debuted a new song, “Saturn” from her upcoming album, Lana.

On the song, SZA laments her time in an environmentally unconscious world.

“Stuck in this paradigm / Don’t believe in paradise / This must be what hell is like / There’s got to be more, got to be more Sick of this head of minе / Intrusive thoughts, they paralyze / Thе fun is done, to summarize,” she sings on the song’s hook.

The accompanying advertisement features SZA joined by dancers, moving to the music in a greenscape. It ends with SZA announcing her partnership with MasterCard and the Priceless Planet Coalition. The Priceless Planet Coalition aims to restore 100 million trees in forests around the world that have the greatest potential positive impact on the climate, for communities and for nature.

“It takes more than one person or one company to create scaled impact for the planet,” said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications, Mastercard North America, in a statement. “Music does more than unite us, it inspires us to take action. Through our GRAMMY Awards campaign, we are merging passion and purpose in a way that, through a major cultural event, rallies people to come together through the power of music to create collective action for the planet.”

SZA performing “Saturn” from her upcoming project ‘Lana’ in partnership with @Mastercard pic.twitter.com/SDhlDiHURR — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) February 5, 2024

You can see the MasterCard ad above.