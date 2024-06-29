Glastonbury 2024 has already served as a platform for political message (as seen in Idles set). But over at BST Hyde Park 2024, SZA had some important news to share with fans.

Today (June 29), the “Kill Bill” singer seemingly confirmed that her long teased album, Lana, is on the way and teased her forthcoming song. After tracks from were leaked online, SZA reportedly scrapped the project, leaving fans heartbroken.

“New album, y’all ready,” she asked the crowd.

Following the sold-out set, SZA took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to further the hype with a teaser clip. The visual featured SZA covered in body and prosthetics. The video leaned into the Mother Nature aesthetic heard on her previous single, “Saturn.” But instead of dialed up the tranquil element, transforming herself into what appears to be a sexy alien grasshopper hybrid.

The caption of the upload featured the lyrics featured throughout the teaser. “I know you told stories about me. Most of them awful. All of them true. Here’s some for u,” wrote SZA.

Although SZA hasn’t disclosed when supporters should expect the project. But prior to Lana‘s leak, SZA revealed the album was near completion. So for fans sakes, they hope it is shared before the summer ends.