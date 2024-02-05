As the most nominated artist of the 2024 Grammy Awards, all eyes are on SZA. Just days before the coveted ceremony, The Recording Academy announced that the “Snooze” singer would take the stage. During her sit down with Apple Music, SZA confessed that she initially got into music to her naysayers wrong.

But after reaching massive success, SZA is well beyond that, and her Grammy performance proved that. After pulling out of the 2023 VMAs, her onstage set during the 2024 Grammys carried that much more weight. SZA knocked it out of the park without skipping a beat, performing her first No. 1 song and hit single “Kill Bill,” along with some of “Snooze.”

SZA performando seu smash hit solo “Kill Bill” no #GRAMMYs.pic.twitter.com/h6aktJrA0z — SZA Brasil (@szabrs) February 5, 2024

In May 2023, SZA shared a touching note after learning of the milestone. “Took me over a week to process ’cause I dreamt of this my entire career,” she said. “It didn’t feel real, lol, and still doesn’t. But I wanna say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS. Every person, every fan base, every ear that listened and pushed for me. Can’t believe we have a number 1 record.”

took me a over week to process cause I dreamt of this my entire career🥹.. didn’t feel real lol, still doesn’t. but I wanna say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS. Every person ,every fan base every ear that listened and pushed for me . Can’t believe we have a number 1 record😢 🩸🆘 🔪🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mpk9ZEXNpR — SZA (@sza) May 3, 2023

At the 2024 Grammys, SZA is up for nine awards, including Album of the Year (SOS), Song and Record of the Year (“Kill Bill”), Best Progressive R&B Album (SOS), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Love Language”), Best R&B Song (“Snooze”), Best R&B Performance (“Kill Bill”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Low”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Ghost in the Machine”).

Find a clip of SZA’s performance above.

