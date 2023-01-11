Taylor Swift broke a ton of records last year after dropping her tenth studio album, Midnights, back in October. As it turns out, those album sales provided a significant boost to her already strong year. Billboard’s new report, via Luminate, states that Swift sold the most total albums last year, with 2.928 million across “her entire catalog.” They also note that this combines physical and digital sales.

.@taylorswift13 sold the most albums in total among all artists in 2022, with 2.928 million sold across her entire catalog and via all formats (physical and digital combined), according to @luminate_data.@Harry_Styles was the No. 2 biggest-seller, with 1.068 million sold. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 11, 2023

The runner-up in terms of 2022’s most album sales was Harry Styles at 1.06 million — meaning Swift nearly tripled past him for the title. As a fan in the replies joked, “I also stay away from my ex’s.” Another added, “The gap is gaping.”

In addition, Swift recently broke another record for Midnights specifically, as the vinyl outsold its CD counterpart in the UK. According to The Guardian, the last time this feat occurred was back in 1987. Her album has been reported to have sold over 800,000 vinyl copies.

Other notable facts tied to Swift’s Midnights were that she both became the only artist to have ten songs occupy the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 and achieved the best week for an album in just four days.

