SZA Performed ‘Shirt’ On ‘SNL’ And Revealed The Release Date For ‘S.O.S.’

Ahead of her upcoming sophomore album, S.O.S., SZA stopped by the Saturday Night Live stage tonight for an evening of laughs and good music. In her first performance of the Keke Palmer-hosted episode, SZA delivered a captivating performance of her much-acclaimed single, “Shirt.

During her performance, SZA donned a baggy Harley Davidson and two layers of jeans, as she was joined by a group of dancers, who danced on beat to the song, in front of a transcendent ocean-colored screen.

Toward the end of the performance, the screen revealed the release date for S.O.S.

While the album is near, we don’t know much else about it. In a recent interview with Complex, SZA was rather cryptic about the album’s overall vibe.

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like. Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them,” she said. “I have no idea what it sounds like to anybody else. I really don’t know. It’s so bizarre. It’s weird that I can’t put my finger on it. It’s a little bit of everything. It’s a little aggressive. Some parts are incredibly soft. Some of them are ballads. I don’t know. It’s all over the place. It’s just where my heart is.”

Check out a clip of the performance above.

S.O.S. is out 12/9 via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records.

