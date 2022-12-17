Music

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Behind-The-Scenes Video Reveals It Almost Featured Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, And Many More

While SZA’s new sophomore album, SOS, features collabs from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, she recently revealed that she had way more in mind.

“Sometimes people turn in their verses and sometimes they don’t,” she said during an interview on Hot 97 via NME. “And a lot of people just like did not turn in their verses, but I’m grateful for who did.”

In a new youTube video titled “SOS Where The Hell Have You Been ?”, fans spotted a whiteboard in the behind-the-scenes footage of the album’s creation. And on it are the names of some major artists that could have been on the album.

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Finneas, Frank Ocean, Halsey, Harry Styles, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, Tyler, The Creator, and more are the big musicians that have been made out so far. And what a wild album that would’ve been… Or could be, in the future.

The whiteboard also has a section labeled Benchmarks where it lists RNB and Grunge (specifically, The Cardigans). You can also make out the words “murder them” which might be a reference to songs like “Kill Bill.” It also has the phrase “guard down.”

Watch SZA’s behind-the-scenes of SOS video above.

