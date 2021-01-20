After going more than three years without a solo single, SZA was back in action at the end of 2020 with a pair of singles: “Hit Different” and “Good Days.” The latter became the singer’s most successful single after it cracked the top 25 of the singles chart last week, coming in at No. 23. Now it’s the first song of her career to earn a top 10 spot on the Billboard chart.

Listen to me .. I’m so fucking speechless I JUST WANNA SAY THANK YOU FOR TAKING US TO THE TOP FUCKING TEN I DONT UNDERSTAND HOW WE GOT HERE BUT GOD IS ACTUALLY WYLING . LMAO Wow THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU!! BEYOND THE INNANNETS😤🥺😩!! GOOD DAYS VIDEO COMING SOON AFFFF🗣🤝 pic.twitter.com/3lExQH1rF7 — SZA (@sza) January 19, 2021

Once SZA got word of the news, she took to Twitter to rejoice. “Listen to me .. I’m so fucking speechless I JUST WANNA SAY THANK YOU FOR TAKING US TO THE TOP FUCKING TEN I DONT UNDERSTAND HOW WE GOT HERE BUT GOD IS ACTUALLY WYLING,” she wrote. “Wow THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU!! BEYOND THE INNANNETS.” She also added that the music video for the track is “COMING SOON AFFFF.”

Speaking of, SZA recently asked fans to submit clips for the video and she said there were so many submissions that the Gmail account she created ran out of space. Despite the overwhelming amount of clips, she told her followers that the music video would not be strictly fan-submitted footage, saying, “it’s PART of the video .. jus part.”