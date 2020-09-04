Fans have been begging and pleading for SZA to grace them with the tiniest crumb of music for the last three years after the TDE songstress shared her critically-acclaimed debut album, Ctrl. Tellings fans to remain patient while voicing complaints of her own, the singer has finally returned with her first solo release in three years with “Hit Different.”

Calling on Ty Dolla Sign for the new song, SZA drops the track with a matching visual. The video finds the “Love Galore” singer dancing energetically with her girls in a junkyard. Exchanging the song’s bouncy feel for calmer production, SZA slows things down on the song’s second half with a soothing ballad.

It was just a few weeks ago that SZA took to Twitter to voice her complaints about her inability to share music with fans. Sending a tweet in response to the constant requests for new music, SZA said, “At this point y’all gotta ask punch. I’ve done all I can do.” When a fan proved they did just that, SZA’s frustration was clear as the singer responded saying, “This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my f*cking life .” With her fans turning their attention to TDE’s President Punch for the next 24 hours, SZA would call off her stans with a new message the following day. “Don’t nobody need to free me Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!!,” she said in one tweet. “Me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing.” Well it seemed like her trust steered her well as her new single has finally arrived.

Listen “Hit Different” in the video above.

