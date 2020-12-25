Music

SZA Just Dropped ‘Good Days,’ Her Second New Song Of 2020

Though fans have been incredibly eager for SZA to follow up her masterful 2017 debut album CTRL, the first lady of TDE has only released one-offs here and there or features (check out “Freaky Girls” on Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News for a taste) for the most part during 2020. This summer she did release “Hit Different,” a collaborative track with both Ty Dolla Sign, The Neptunes and Pharrell Williams — but the song was dominated by Ty.

Tonight, she’s changed all that by releasing “Good Days,” a sad but optimistic track that yearns after just what the title names, and manages to hit much more of a melodic, narrative-driven tone that puts it more in line with her CTRL output. Still, the track is connected to “Hit Different” because a snippet of it plays at the end of that first song, linking the two and indicating that they might come after each other on a potential new album. If we’re kicking off 2021 with a new record from SZA, well then the year is already looking up. The adorable cover art for the song features what can only be a photo of young SZA, with the title written across her forehead.

Listen above.

