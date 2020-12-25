Though fans have been incredibly eager for SZA to follow up her masterful 2017 debut album CTRL, the first lady of TDE has only released one-offs here and there or features (check out “Freaky Girls” on Megan Thee Stallion’s Good News for a taste) for the most part during 2020. This summer she did release “Hit Different,” a collaborative track with both Ty Dolla Sign, The Neptunes and Pharrell Williams — but the song was dominated by Ty.

Tonight, she’s changed all that by releasing “Good Days,” a sad but optimistic track that yearns after just what the title names, and manages to hit much more of a melodic, narrative-driven tone that puts it more in line with her CTRL output. Still, the track is connected to “Hit Different” because a snippet of it plays at the end of that first song, linking the two and indicating that they might come after each other on a potential new album. If we’re kicking off 2021 with a new record from SZA, well then the year is already looking up. The adorable cover art for the song features what can only be a photo of young SZA, with the title written across her forehead.

