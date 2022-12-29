SZA has been in Hawaii to celebrate the overwhelming success of SOS, which finally arrived on December 9 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her sophomore album is currently spending its second consecutive week atop the chart, prompting SZA to reflect.

First, SZA posted an Instagram carousel featuring a series of selfies, a Wolf Of Wall Street screengrab, Billboard‘s article announcing SOS‘s second consecutive week, plus aggregate sites relaying that the album is “the first album by a Black female artist to spend its first two weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 since Beyoncé” and that SZA joined Taylor Swift as the sole female artists to ever chart at least 20 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

“Lol instagram randomly deleted my post last week .. but APPARENTLY ITS STILL TRUE THIS WEEK,” SZA captioned the post. “number 1 two weeks in a row .. God is incredible. I won’t repeat it all ,but thank you everybody for supporting me and speaking power n love into me. It’s 9:43 in Hawaii . I couldn’t ask for anything more . Life is beautiful and what it should be.”

Then, last night (December 28), SZA doubled down on her gratitude on Twitter.

“I just wanna say the way y’all been riding for me and genuinely wanna see me win / get my first number one means SO much …community is everything and I couldn’t do any of this w out YALL,” she tweeted alongside heart, salute and “SOS emojis with the #KillBill hashtag. “THANK YOU I LOVE AND APPRECIATE YOU.”

I jus wanna say the way y’all been riding for me and genuinely wanna see me win / get my first number one means SO much …community is everything and I couldn’t do any of this w out YALL 🥹 THANK YOU I LOVE AND APPRECIATE YOU 🤍🫡🆘 #Killbill — SZA (@sza) December 29, 2022

The SOS track “Kill Bill” debuted at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and sits at No. 7 this week. The song also became SZA’s first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart.

SZA fans will be properly rewarded during next year’s SOS arena tour, beginning in February. Omar Apollo will serve as the opener. See the dates here.